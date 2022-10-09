Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.52) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 547.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders bought a total of 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

