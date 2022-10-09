Animal Friends United One Day Volume Tops $13,070.00 (AFU)

Animal Friends United (AFU) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Animal Friends United has a total market cap of $24,653.63 and $13,070.00 worth of Animal Friends United was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Animal Friends United has traded 307.1% higher against the US dollar. One Animal Friends United token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Animal Friends United alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Animal Friends United Profile

Animal Friends United’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Animal Friends United is afuproject.com. Animal Friends United’s official Twitter account is @afu_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Animal Friends United

According to CryptoCompare, “Animal Friends United (AFU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Animal Friends United has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Animal Friends United is 0.0000349 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afuproject.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animal Friends United directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animal Friends United should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animal Friends United using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animal Friends United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animal Friends United and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.