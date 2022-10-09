Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE NLY opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

