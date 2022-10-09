Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,172.29.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

