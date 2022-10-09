API INU (API) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week

API INU (API) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, API INU has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. API INU has a market capitalization of $37,908.95 and $13,511.00 worth of API INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API INU token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

API INU Token Profile

API INU launched on April 23rd, 2022. API INU’s total supply is 4,943,663,719,542 tokens. API INU’s official message board is medium.com/@apiinu. The official website for API INU is apiinu.com. API INU’s official Twitter account is @apiinu.

API INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API INU (API) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. API INU has a current supply of 4,943,663,719,542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of API INU is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $177.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apiinu.com/.”

