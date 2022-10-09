Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:APLD) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Applied Blockchain’s (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 10th. Applied Blockchain had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Applied Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,490 shares of company stock worth $132,104. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

