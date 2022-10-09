Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcblock (ABT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arcblock has a current supply of 186,000,000 with 98,554,305.44029327 in circulation. The last known price of Arcblock is 0.13282416 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,116,198.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcblock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.