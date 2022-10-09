Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $381.01 million, a P/E ratio of -238.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.