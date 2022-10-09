Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1,233.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 555.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VO stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.17. The stock had a trading volume of 653,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

