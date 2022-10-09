Aries Wealth Management Makes New $541,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

