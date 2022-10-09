Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.24. 1,963,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,778. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

