Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,131 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. 2,875,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $225.83. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.61 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

