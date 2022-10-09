Aries Wealth Management Takes $1.18 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

