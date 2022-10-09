Aries Wealth Management Takes $596,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE STZ traded down $9.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.