Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.66. 822,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,473. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

