Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 109,856 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $99,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.62 on Friday, hitting $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,004. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

