Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 382,948 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10,064.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $135,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $672.93. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.