Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,003,848 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.60% of Uber Technologies worth $241,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 434,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 202,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 220,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 19,690,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,470,326. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

