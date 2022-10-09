Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.06% of Antero Resources worth $101,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 96.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 4,246,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

