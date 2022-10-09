Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of Synchrony Financial worth $68,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 7,533,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

