Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $45.51 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of Marathon Oil worth $45,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 18,554,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,607,557. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.