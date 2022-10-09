Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $61.32 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 401.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 585,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Twilio worth $61,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.84. 4,233,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

