Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 845,039 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of CSX worth $115,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in CSX by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 784,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 381,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in CSX by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

CSX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,487,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,768,608. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

