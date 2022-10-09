AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £110 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

AZN opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -377.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

