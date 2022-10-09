Atlantic Securities Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Underweight

Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $290.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $808,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

