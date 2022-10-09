Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,470. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

