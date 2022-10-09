Attack Wagon Self Reported Market Cap Tops $331,770.75 (ATK)

Attack Wagon (ATK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Attack Wagon has a total market capitalization of $331,770.75 and $64,579.00 worth of Attack Wagon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attack Wagon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Attack Wagon has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Attack Wagon Profile

Attack Wagon was first traded on December 5th, 2021. Attack Wagon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,942,665 tokens. Attack Wagon’s official website is attackwagon.com. The Reddit community for Attack Wagon is https://reddit.com/r/attackwagon. Attack Wagon’s official Twitter account is @theattackwagon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Attack Wagon is attackwagon.medium.com.

Attack Wagon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attack Wagon (ATK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Attack Wagon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Attack Wagon is 0.00133797 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $68,006.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://attackwagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attack Wagon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attack Wagon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attack Wagon using one of the exchanges listed above.

