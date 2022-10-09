Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $231.84 on Exchanges

Auto (AUTO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Auto token can now be purchased for approximately $231.84 or 0.01191470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Auto Token Profile

Auto was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 tokens. The official website for Auto is autofarm.network. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auto’s official message board is autofarm-network.medium.com.

Auto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auto (AUTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Auto has a current supply of 53,002.53352229. The last known price of Auto is 233.23515367 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,660,439.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autofarm.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

