Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.72. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 90,000 shares trading hands.

Avante Logixx Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.13 million and a PE ratio of -18.54.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

