Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

