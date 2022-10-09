Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $946,154.79 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

