Baader Bank Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG opened at €59.84 ($61.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

