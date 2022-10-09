BabyApe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,201.00 (BABYAPE)

BabyApe (BABYAPE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. BabyApe has a market cap of $107,653.86 and $21,201.00 worth of BabyApe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabyApe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BabyApe has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BabyApe Profile

BabyApe was first traded on July 3rd, 2022. BabyApe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BabyApe’s official Twitter account is @babyapeoff. The official website for BabyApe is www.babyapecoinofficial.net.

BabyApe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyApe (BABYAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BabyApe has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BabyApe is 0.00003558 USD and is down -13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,809.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babyapecoinofficial.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyApe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BabyApe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BabyApe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

