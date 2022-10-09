Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 716,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 298,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 62,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

