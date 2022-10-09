Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 21,825 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $14,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Camtek Trading Down 6.8 %

CAMT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $998.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.