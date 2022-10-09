Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

