Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.4 %

Best Buy stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

