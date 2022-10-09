Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $312.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $307.15 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

