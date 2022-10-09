Bank of America Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.60.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
ALGT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.