Bank of America Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.60.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

