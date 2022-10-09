Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,982,000 after buying an additional 679,171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 842,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

