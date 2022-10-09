Barclays Cuts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $120.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $116.18 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

