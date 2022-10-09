Barclays Trims Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Target Price to €10.30

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.01.
Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance
OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
