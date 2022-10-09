Barclays Trims Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Target Price to €10.30

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.01.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.