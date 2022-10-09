Barrington Research Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

