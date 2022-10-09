Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 11,291,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,046. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

