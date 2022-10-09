Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.