Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 750,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,889. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

