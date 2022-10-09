Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 277,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,144. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.