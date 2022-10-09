Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.7 %

BABA stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,632,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

