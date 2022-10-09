Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. 2,295,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,275. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

