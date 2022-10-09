Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

